Rapper Donzy says he is ready to pay E-Levy.

The Tema-based rapper in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, mentioned that he does not see anything wrong with the newly introduced tax scheme.

In 2018, Rapper Donzy and music producer Ephraim, vowed never to pay any toll on the Accra-Tema Motorway until the road is fixed.

On the heels of the recent developments, Donzy believes that, the replacement of toll booths with the E-levy is a step in the right direction.

“I will pay; I don’t have any problem. I’m cool with whatever happens. Whatever I say will not change anything. They will still go ahead and do it,” he noted.

Though the E-Levy has been seriously opposed by some Ghanaians, the ‘Club’ hit maker seems to see some positivity in its introduction.

According to him, because of the politics associated with the levy, it has been made to look like an unachievable thing to do.

“If you pay attention to the details of the E-Levy, it’s positive,” he observed.

The Majority in Parliament approved the E-Levy after the Minority walked out, saying the tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The tax, which has become a subject of debate among Ghanaians, is expected to rake in close to GHS 6 billion in tax revenue for the country.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has already hinted that its structures have been revised and ready to ensure mobilisation of the income.

MORE: