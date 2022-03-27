A driver’s mate has died with three others in a critical condition after an accident at Bewadze on the Winneba-Apam Highway.



The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

It was in a collision involving a Kia Rhino with registration number GB 4815-20 and a Toyota Hiace with the CR 1288-12.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates the Kia Rhino was transporting light poles from Winneba to Accra.



The Toyota Hiace on the other hand was transporting onions from Gomoa Dominase to Takoradi.



But upon reaching a section of the road, a vehicle crossed the Kia Rhino, causing the driver to lose control and crashed into the side of the Toyota’s mate.

He was trapped for several hours and was dead by the time Ghana National Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene.



The body has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma hospital where the injured are also undergoing treatment.