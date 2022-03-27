The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has launched four books on eye care for children and professionals.

The two English books and their respective Twi translations were produced by the Departments of Optometry and Visual Science, Language and Communication Sciences and Publishing Studies, with support from ORBIS International, Ghana.

Members of the Ghana Health Service and ophthalmic community also had an input.

The first book, ‘The Eye Book’ and its Twi version, ‘Ani Nwoma No’

are intended to aid eyecare professionals to communicate efficiently with patients and their families.

It explains the nature of the disorder, the need for treatment, and the various treatment options.

The second book, ‘The Singing Tree’ and its Twi Version, ‘Dua Dwontoni’ are illustrated children’s books that focus on the challenges faced by children with poor vision.

It explains the need for testing, and the acceptance of wearing eyeglasses.

The author, Kenneth Youngstein, donated the books to Orbis International Ghana, an NGO that is into the prevention of avoidable blindness.

Speaking at the launch which marked the World Optometry Day, Program Director of Orbis International Ghana, Adolf Ollennu said the book seeks to ensure there is “enough knowledge about eye health and also for service providers to get adequate information on their patients.”

The National Organizer of the Ophthalmic Nurses Group of Ghana, Ms Veronica Oduro Manu was optimistic the books will be crucial in eye care management in the country.

“Understanding ourselves can sometimes be very difficult. Having these books translated in Twi explains the conditions better and we’ll use it as a guide,” she said.

Project Leader and Head of the Department of Optometry and Visual Science, Dr. Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo said the books will be widely distributed to schools, eye clinics and eyecare professionals throughout the country.

However, Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Charles Ofosu Marfo asked the government to come to their aid.

“Every hospital in the country must have a copy of the book. So we’re asking the Ministry of Health and education to come to our aid. If they do, we can produce more,” he appealed.