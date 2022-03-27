Ashanti Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned volunteer groups who have erected billboards at vantage points with his pictures in the metropolis to remove them.

He has asked persons ready to campaign for him to seek his permission before making any move.

Their action, according to Chairman Wontumi, is against rules set by the party ahead of their internal contest.

The NPP Regional Chairman, who is seeking re-election, does not want to do anything to have undue advantage over his opponents.

His aide, Duncan Bombay, said Chairman Wontumi will soon take action on the move which he is not happy with.