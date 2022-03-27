Veteran actor, King Aboagye Brenya, was on Saturday laid to rest in his hometown Abira near Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.

The ace actor, who featured in many Ghanaian movies back in the days, died on September 30, 2021, at the County Hospital at Abrepo in Kumasi.

He was ill for some time before his unfortunate passing.

He was 82. He left behind nine children and a wife.

His funeral on Saturday was attended by some Kumawood filmmakers who were there to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

His body was laid in state before subsequent internment on Saturday.

Brenya was known for his performances in popular movies like Kumasi Yonkoo, Asem, Odasanii and a host of others.

Beyond movies, he owned Ohenenana Guest House at Bohyen, and also owned the Kumasiman Preparatory School at Bohyen.