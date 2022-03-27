Ghana’s First female Brigadier-General, Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony.

Scores of high-profile personalities thronged the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian church at Burma camp on Friday to pay their last respects to her.

The ceremony also witnessed the announcement of her posthumous promotion from Brigadier General to Major-General.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama, who made the announcement indicated it takes immediate effect and it is expected to reflect on all her official records.

He noted President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved of the promotion in recognition of the deceased’s outstanding and exemplary career as a military officer and for being a trailblazer in other fields, both locally and internationally.

Present at the ceremony were the President, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul; the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah and the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

Also in attendance were the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, who represented the Volta Caucus in Parliament, Benjamin Komla Kpodo; Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, serving and former senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) among others.

Madam Edjeani-Afenu passed on on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

The deceased was enlisted into the Ghana military academy on November 19, 1978, to pursue the regular cadet course aged 18.

Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu rose through the ranks of her national military to become the first female Commanding Officer in GAF in 1999.

In 2013, she became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations in New York.

While on the post, she was promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General, becoming the first female to ever be promoted as a General in her country’s Armed Forces.

In 2019, she became the first female Deputy Force Commander to serve with MINURSO, where she served with honour and distinction until her passing.