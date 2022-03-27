A 17-year-old student of Ajumako Bisease Senior High School (SHS) is receiving treatment at Ajumako Government Hospital after an attempted suicide over a breakup with her boyfriend.

The incident happened at Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports that the student, who is in form two, drank a detergent in her quest to end her life.

Her colleagues found her after prep groaning in pain while all attempts to get her to speak proved futile.

She was then rushed to the Ajumako hospital where she was stabilised.

The student later revealed she could not fathom why her boyfriend wanted to leave her as she had committed no crime, hence her action.

Meanwhile, she is expected to receive counselling from her school to ensure her full recovery.