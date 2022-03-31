World football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the seedings for the World Cup draw while publishing their new world rankings.
Ghana will know their 2022 FIFA World Cup group opponents on Friday, April 1, when the draw is held in Qatar.
The four-times African champions are in Pot 4 and will face any three teams in Pot 1.
The draw is set to take place at 16:00 GMT in Doha.
Black Stars are among a total of 32 teams that will travel to Qatar for the tournament, which gets underway in November this year after beating Nigeria on goal aggregates to return to the Mundia for the fourth time.
Ghana secured qualification on Tuesday in Abuja after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria to qualify on the away goals rule.
The West African country will be hoping for a favourable group after being handed a difficult one in their previous appearance. In Brazil 2014, they faced eventual winners Germany, Portugal, and the United States.
Ghana did not qualify for the 2018 edition staged in Russia.
Ghana’s finest World Cup performance came in 2010 when the squad made it to the quarterfinals. They will attempt to break that record in November when they travel to Qatar.
- World Cup draw seedings in full
Pot 1:
- Qatar
- Brazil
- Belgium
- France
- Argentina
- England
- Spain
- Portugal
Pot 2:
- Mexico
- The Netherlands
- Denmark
- Germany
- Uruguay
- Switzerland
- The United States
- Croatia
Pot 3:
- Senegal
- Iran
- Japan
- Morocco
- Serbia
- Poland
- South Korea
- Tunisia
Pot 4:
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Ecuador
- Saudi Arabia
- Ghana
- Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
- Costa Rica or New Zealand
- Peru or Australia/the United Arab Emirates