World football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the seedings for the World Cup draw while publishing their new world rankings.

Ghana will know their 2022 FIFA World Cup group opponents on Friday, April 1, when the draw is held in Qatar.

The four-times African champions are in Pot 4 and will face any three teams in Pot 1.

The draw is set to take place at 16:00 GMT in Doha.

Black Stars are among a total of 32 teams that will travel to Qatar for the tournament, which gets underway in November this year after beating Nigeria on goal aggregates to return to the Mundia for the fourth time.

Ghana secured qualification on Tuesday in Abuja after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria to qualify on the away goals rule.

The West African country will be hoping for a favourable group after being handed a difficult one in their previous appearance. In Brazil 2014, they faced eventual winners Germany, Portugal, and the United States.

Ghana did not qualify for the 2018 edition staged in Russia.

Ghana’s finest World Cup performance came in 2010 when the squad made it to the quarterfinals. They will attempt to break that record in November when they travel to Qatar.

World Cup draw seedings in full

Pot 1:

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2:

Mexico

The Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

The United States

Croatia

Pot 3:

Senegal

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4: