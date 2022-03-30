German giants, Borussia Dortmund have congratulated coach Otto Addo for guiding Ghana to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who were chasing their fourth World Cup appearance, produced a defensive masterclass to draw 1-1 against the Super Eagles to qualify on the away goal rule on Tuesday night.

Otto, 47, was appointed as Ghana’s interim head coach for their World Cup qualifying matches following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

However, Otto has led the team to return to the Mundial.

And the German powerhouse has taken to Twitter to congratulate the Ghanaian gaffer.

Congrats to Otto Addo and the @GhanaBlackstars on qualifying for the World Cup! 🇬🇭



A true Ghanaian legend! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kv8DtRIIPC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 29, 2022

The first leg of the playoffs ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium last weekend.

However, in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Thomas Partey’s early strike was cancelled by Watford’s William Trost-Ekong from the spot.

The Black Stars have arrived in Ghana and are expected to meet President Akufo-Addo at -14:00GMT.

Ghana had previously qualified for three consecutive World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Ghana’s finest World Cup performance came in 2010 when the squad made it to the quarterfinals.

They will attempt to break that record in November when they travel to Qatar.