On Tuesday, March 29, Parliament approved the controversial E-Levy Bill.

The Bill was adopted at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75% amid a Minority walkout.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to assent to the Bill for it to become law.

Meanwhile, some celebrities have already reacted to its approval.

In a tweet, comedian DKB reechoed some promises the NPP and President Akufo-Addo made to the Ghanaian public, including insisting that the country has money and the NPP could do better in managing it.

I'll protect the public purse.



Y3ti Sika so, nso 3kom di y3n.



It's wrong to tax momo.



We have the men.



I will not let the people of Ghana down.



I am in a great hurry to deal with the problems we face as a country.



I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch. — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 29, 2022

Former #FixTheCountry convener, Efia Odo shared an old tweet from President Akufo- Addo from 2013 complaining about the then government.

“Oh how power and authority changes personalities,” she wrote. Efia Odo added that she would not do a mobile money transaction again if the Bill finally becomes a law.

Oh how power and authority changes personalities. I no go send momo again ! pic.twitter.com/vfONB3rpAc — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) March 29, 2022

Pass the sativa chaley https://t.co/R44JapoHqy — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) March 29, 2022

Comedian Warris only prayed government fulfils its promises of using the revenue gained from taxing Mobile Money transactions to develop the country and eradicate the economic challenges.

“God lead our leaders! Let their works with this E-levy reflect in the lives of Ghanaians! Let them help Ghana with the money.”

God lead our leaders! Let their works with this E-levy reflect in the lives of Ghanaians! Let them help Ghana with the money. — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) March 29, 2022

He also jokingly exchanged some banter with Hiplife sensation, Kofi Kinaata on transaction via MoMo after the passage of the bill.

You forget say abi cross country athlete.. I beg where you dey, tamale or Kumasi make I run come take https://t.co/0P3wZE6oFd — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) March 29, 2022

The comedian said after the passage of the Bill he is now ready to repay a loan he took from Kofi Kinaata. However, the musician said he is ready to run to any part of the country for the money.

Boi ! Sake of wickedness I’m sending through momo cos that’s how I received it 😂😂 w) b3 ti wu ebe Bo dua 😂 https://t.co/oBq5RGKFW5 — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) March 29, 2022

What sort of Nonsense is this !!!! 😶‍🌫️🤬 — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, although they have not talked about it since its approval, some celebrities in the past vehemently opposed the Bill on numerous occasions.

Rapper Sarkodie in a tweet said he does not believe Ghanaians are kicking against the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) because it is “bad”.

According to him, many are not in support of the levy because citizens do not get to enjoy the benefits that come with paying taxes unlike their counterparts in the west.

Shatta Wale had said the leaders of the country are being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians with the introduction of the Bill.

Lydia Forson noted that the introduction of the levy will push the country’s digitisation plan, backwards.

She indicated that there is nothing good about the levy.

In a post on Twitter, she noted that citizens are already being taxed for “nearly everything”, but they are yet to witness the benefits.

Kwesi Pee in an interview on Hitz FM said “I think it’s a little bit too much. I also think it needs to be scrapped, because it doesn’t make sense.”

Actress Yvonne Nelson had called on the government to shelve the implementation of the Electronic Transactions Levey (e-levy) because the masses are not happy about the levy.

