Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has cautioned against any display of political affiliation by the Clerk of Parliament.

According to him, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MP) were marked absent though they were seated during the deliberation on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on Tuesday.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had already accused the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Nsiah, of tampering with vital evidence to be used by the Minority in challenging the one-sided approval of the controversial bill.

Mr Nketia argued that the Clerk, who keeps the true records of the House, deliberately marked about eight NDC MPs as absent, in spite of the said MPs being present in the Chamber.

Speaking on the Floor on Thursday, the Asawase MP reiterated this position about the development which he said caused a near-crisis within their ranks “especially when it was not corrected yesterday.”

He explained that “it is true that people may have their party affiliation but what we expected from them are fairness and accurate reporting.”

Mr Mubarak sees the move as deliberate to court disaffection for the Minority side “and that purpose, unfortunately, has been achieved out there.”

Meanwhile, Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, took exception to the stance of the Minority.

Mr Nitiwul warned the Minority against tagging the Clerk as partisan.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was also unhappy that the Clerk was being classified in that light.

He, however, directed the table office to rectify the errors.