The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has promised to award the the Black Stars players with a ‘special package’ following their efforts to secure a place in the World Cup on Tuesday.

The senior national team booked a spot in Qatar after a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja, to go through on the away goals rule.

Addressing the Black Stars during the meeting with the President, President Akufo-Addo said he was elated by the strong determination and spirit of the team from the two legs to qualify for Qatar.

He disclosed to the team that he was organizing a ‘special package as a token’ of appreciation for the hard work displayed by the Black Stars aside all the arrangements which will be later honoured.

“I myself, I’m organizing a special package its a token of my appreciation and recognition,” he said.

He added that the exploits of the Black Stars were heavily celebrated by Ghanaians across the country and he expected the team to build and achieve more success later this year.

“Their qualification has brought so much joy to Ghanaians and we’re looking forward to an outstanding performance in Qatar,” President Akufo-Addo said.