National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has commended government for completing the interchange in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The interchange, first in the northern sector of the country, forms part of the Government of Ghana – SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) which was launched nearly three years ago, by President Akufo-Addo.

The road project is to improve urban mobility across the country, which will reduce travel times on highways.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Gyamfi said the Tamale interchange is a “good project”.

As someone who normally uses that route, the ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo government said the interchange will ease traffic in the area.

Though he has some reservations about the entire project, Mr Gyamfi lauded government for the completion.

Sinohydro Project

Under Phase One of the Sinohydro Project, a total of four hundred and 441 kilometres of roads and two interchanges are to be constructed, for which Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the Lot 8 projects under the Sino Hydro Project, which involved the upgrading of 68 kilometres of selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, last Friday, 25 March.