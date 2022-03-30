Former President John Mahama has joined the many Ghanaians congratulating the Black Stars for a job well done at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

On Tuesday evening, the senior national team, led by head coach, Otto Addo, secured a spot at the World Cup tournament after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The game ended with a 1:1 scoreline. However, Ghana qualified based on the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the 10th-minute of the game after sending in a thunderous strike from outside the penalty box to give Ghana the lead, but William Troost-Ekong equalised for the home side.

Despite several attempts from Nigeria in the second half, there was no goal to separate the two sides as Ghana secured qualification on the away goal rule.

In reaction, the former President, while showcasing his patriotism, congratulated the team, stating that “Yes, we made it. Go Black Stars.”

Mr Mahama also prayed that the “Black Stars shine even brighter in Qatar.”

The Facebook post by the former President also shared a footage in which a brass band rendition of the national anthem was played.

