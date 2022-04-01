Musician and former member of the group VIP, Promzy, has called on the youth to educate themselves more on the history of the beloved Ghanaian music genre, Hiplife.

According to him, the group was the originator of the genre until “whoever” came into the industry.

Although it is not immediately clear who his comments are directed at, the artiste has in the past described Reggie Rockstone as an opportunist for deciding to join the VIP music group when he exited.

Reggie Rockstone has also been widely credited as the crooner of the hip-life genre earning him the alias ‘Hip-life Grandpapa’.

But in a post on Facebook, Promzy shared a picture of himself with the other members of VIP in its formative years.

He wrote, “these guys here were the original originators of hiplife before whoever or whoever came from nowhere claiming that title in a form of greed and selfishness. We ruled and controlled the streets. VIP was more like a religion. We were the stage movers and the crowd shakers all over Africa and the world.”

Promzy stated that the group worked hard at the time of the movement in 1995 to earn their fame; stressing that they were given no handouts.

“This new Indomie generation needs to go read and do more research on the real pacesetters. (VIP vision in progress, not some f*ck up VVIP bullshit loaded with some opportunists).”

“This was taken in 1998 even though the movement started in 1995. (referencing the picture), How old were you by then? Know the difference…LEGENDS.”

