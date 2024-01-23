Pioneer of Ghanaian hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone has opened up about his multifaceted contributions to the industry and how he wants to be remembered.

In an interview, he said he wants to be remembered as the lyrical maestro, a Pan-Africanist and a philanthropist.

“For me, whatever I do, the main thing that would be used to remember me is music, but I’m a little bit more than music,” Reggie Rockstone said.

He said aside music, his legacy also includes Pan-African endeavors that have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Reggie Rockstone popularise the use of Twi in Ghanaian hiplife and hip hop music.

Reflecting on his journey, the expressed satisfaction with his achievements and continued dedication to advancing the cause of Africa.

“I have made prolific Pan-African moves so I’m very proud of my contributions to Africa and Ghana,” he stated.

“It’s very impressive and inspirational and now selling waakye has become very popular so I would like to be remembered as a Pan-African and a philanthropist. I’m someone who has vision and believed in the upliftment of Africa in my lifetime which I’ve done and continue to do till I die,” he added.