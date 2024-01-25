Dr. Zilla Limann, wife of renowned rapper, Reggie Rockstone has chided dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale for criticising her husband.

Shatta Wale is reported to mocked the hiplife Grandpapa for achieving little after years in the music industry.

The controversial musician said given Reggie Rockstone feat, he should not be selling waakye and living in his father’s house.

This comment by Shatta Wale has angered Dr Zilla Limann who described it as disrespectful.

She could not fathom why Shatta will mock her husband without any provocation.

Dr Zilla Limann added that, it is obvious Shatta is ignorant about the importance of promoting a local food like waakye.

“Am I not promoting something indigenous, something that we own and putting something on the map?” she quizzed.

