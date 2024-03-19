Rapper Medikal has taken to his X platform to express his appreciation for his friend and colleague, Shatta Wale.

Medikal emphasized the importance of having a friend like Shatta Wale, noting that, their friendship is invaluable and enriching.

He wrote: “Every human being needs a friend like Shatta Wale in his or her life.”

It’s unclear why the ‘Omo Ada’ musician will laud the Shatta Movement boss, but its no news that they share a deep bond.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has often been praised for his loyalty and support to those around him.

His friendship with Medikal appears to be no exception, with the AMG rapper expressing gratitude for the companionship they share.

