Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) together with its sister company Lakeside Estate has donated two brand new powerful Yamaha FJR 1300AP Police Escort Motorcycles to the Ghana Police Service

The donation valued at GH¢ 728,000 according to the 2 companies is to facilitate the movement of security personnel and the law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their duties especially during their Professional escort services.

The Yamaha FJR 1300 Police Escort motorcycle is renowned for its powerful performance and comfort on long distances. Equipped with a robust 1300cc 16-valve engine, the bike boasts impressive horsepower and a top speed of 250km/hour.

Mr. Salem Kalmoni, Manging Director, JMTC who doubles as the Acting Chairman of the Lakeside Estate led a high-powered delegation from the 2 companies to hand over the bikes to the Police Administration. He noted that the Group sees this gesture as something that goes beyond corporate social responsibility. “It symbolizes our steadfast backing for those who selflessly dedicate themselves to maintaining peace and safeguarding the lives and properties of our community.

Mr. Kalmoni recalled that this isn’t the first instance the 2 companies has extended support to the Ghana Police Service as they donated about 10 motorcycles to the Service back in 2022 as an appreciation of the Police administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding our society.

He was however quick to commend the Inspector General of Police and all his officers for their swift response to an armed robbery incidence that occurred at its Truck showroom carpark in Tema where a brand-new Pick-up was stolen. “Promptly reporting the incident to the Tema Police Command led to the recovery of the vehicles. This successful outcome is a testament of the competence and efficiency of our law enforcement agencies hence the need for all to support them to boost their operations.

It was a short but colourful presentation ceremony held at the Forecourt of the Police Headquarters in Accra. Other representatives of the 2 companies included: Mr. Salah Kalmoni, the Director of Lakeside Estate, Dr. Prince-Joseph M. K. Ayiku, Managing Director, Lakeside Estate, Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors; Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing-JMTC and Mrs. Mabel Offei, Marketing Manager JMTC. Also present was IIDA Arisa from Yamaha West Africa Group and Africa Market Development Division. The Ghana Police on the other hand was represented by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Yohunu and other Senior Police Officers.

Taking delivery of the bikes on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, the IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare thanked Japan Motors and the Lakeside Estate for what he described as a genuine effort to spur efficiency and make a lot of difference in their operations.

Dr. Dampare observed that businesses can grow well only when it is prepared to do good towards society’s survival and also when they have finished doing that good. “After extracting the profit from society and the society is not doing good, where will the workforce have the strength and energy to live in order to come to you for you to make the profit. So, the concept of having the intentionality towards societal support come back to the business in terms of benefit. Anyone who prioritize security is trying to ensure social sustainability, economic sustainability and environmental sustainability.

The IGP therefore charged businesses and all stakeholders in the country to join the Government and complement its efforts towards investing in our security services stressing that for society to exist all hands should be on deck to work consciously to promote security.