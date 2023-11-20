Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC), the sole distributor of the Foton range of vehicles, has started the assembling of two Foton vehicles in the country.

The Foton two-tonne truck and the Foton 16-seater bus suitable for the manufacturing, logistics, transport, construction, oil and gas, and mining industries will be assembled locally to boost the local automobile industry.

The General Manager of Sales and Marketing of JMTC, Amine Kabbara, disclosed this at a stakeholder engagement in Takoradi.

He said Foton engineers had already been flown into the country to provide support to the local engineers at the Japan Motors Vehicle Assembly Plant.

Mr Kabbara expressed the optimism that the development would spur employment opportunities and make available more quality and affordable products backed by quality aftersales service.

The fourth Foton stakeholder engagement event by Japan Motors brought together key leaders in various sectors of the economy.

It focused on heavy-duty trucks and offered an opportunity to exhibit the light-duty Foton truck, M4 series.

Officials of JMTC and Foton, including the Foton-Brand Sales Manager in charge of Light-Duty and passenger vehicles, Abdul Rahaman Osman; the Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy-Duty trucks, Freeman Medegli; the Marketing Manager of JMTC, Mabel OffeI, and a representative of Foton International, Calvin Lan, took turns to address the stakeholders on many issues.

Mr Kabbara stated that the series of Foton stakeholder engagements being held across the country aimed at providing the ideal logistics solutions that suit various industries with the trusted Foton brand from Japan Motors.

Japan Motors and Foton, he reiterated, with their rich experience and partnership had a comprehensive product lineup from two-tonne payload trucks to heavy-duty trucks; as such, the logistics, transport, mining, construction and oil and gas industries could rely on them for products worth a good value on investments.

Enhancements

For his part, Mr Lan noted that the latest Foton products had undergone a series of enhancements to cater to the ever-changing demands of the market.

He confirmed that a team of experts/engineers from Foton were in the country to support the local assembling of the Foton two-tonne trucks and the Foton 16-seater buses, for which the market should expect nothing but quality products to boost their businesses.

