President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, under the government’s flagship 1-District-1-Factory initiative, commissioned the Second Phase of the Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant, in Tema.

Simultaneously, he also cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Third Phase of the Sinotruk Project, which when completed, will make Sinotruk Ghana Limited, a fully integrated automobile manufacturer in Ghana, with the capacity to supply its assembly lines with domestically manufactured components and parts.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said the commissioning of the second phase, which represents commercial production of vehicles in the new plant, together with the investments into a third phase of expansion is “testament to Sinotruk’s confidence in the growing trajectory of the truck assembly business in Ghana, as well as in rebounding of the Ghanaian economy.”

Whilst extending government’s profound gratitude for Sinotruk’s forward-looking vision, he assured them of the unflinching support of the government to the continuous development of a business-friendly atmosphere, where businesses can grow and grow.

This commitment, he added, “is seen in government’s vision and creation of structured programmes for achieving industrial transformation, through a supportive incentive framework for a company such as Sinotruk to become a prominent, domestic assembler of trucks, and a major player in the haulage, construction, and distribution sub-sectors of the economy.”

According to the President, “When I first visited the Kpone-Katamanso Plant on Thursday, 30th August, 2020, I recall how impressed I was with the effort to develop this facility for the assembly of heavy-duty and light trucks in Ghana for the domestic and regional market.

“I also recall the promise made to me by Madam Yang, the dynamic and hardworking Managing Director of Sinotruk, that she, together with her partners, are committed to building a world-class facility for the assembly, in Ghana, of heavy-duty trucks for the West African market.”

Three years down the line, President Akufo-Addo is happy to note that, “with the completion of this second phase and the commitment to investing further in a third phase, the fulfilment of her vision is almost accomplished.”

He described establishments such as Sinotruk as having “demonstrated how major players in the import and distribution chain have taken advantage of strategic interventions, such as the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, to transition from being mere importers and distributors of trucks, to establishing assembly plants for both domestic and export markets.”

The new Assembly Plant of Sinotruk increases the current annual production capacity from 850 trucks to some 3,000 heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, including tipper trucks, wheel loaders, backhoes, trailers, semi-trailers, oil tankers as well as a variety of light-duty vehicles, assembled from semi-knocked down kits, which adhere to international standards of quality and safety.”

Additionally, he noted that the new assembly plant will double employment in the company, from 356 to 700, and create 1,000 indirect employment opportunities, adding that “a unique feature of Sinotruk’s operation is the state-of-the-art training centre, established on these premises, to train artisans in the application of appropriate technology and skills to build their capacities in the processes of assembly, repair, and maintenance.”

With the government not oblivious to the challenges confronting the manufacturing sector, President Akufo-Addo was convinced that “the progress we are making in restoring macroeconomic stability and in our determination to return our nation onto the path of sustained growth will inure to the benefit of the private sector, including those in manufacturing and commerce, with a positive impact on the reduction of the cost of doing business.”