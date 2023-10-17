In a heartfelt response to the ongoing crisis caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has fervently called for the declaration of a state of emergency in the flood-affected region.

Speaking at a media conference, Rev. Wengam emphasised the urgency and the church’s commitment to providing relief and support to the affected communities.

Rev. Wengam also revealed that the Assemblies of God, Ghana, is stepping forward to aid those in distress by donating GHC20,000 along with essential relief items.

The church’s gesture underscores its dedication to helping victims during this challenging period.

Rev. Wengam also extended a heartfelt plea to all well-meaning Ghanaians and religious groups to join hands and assist the flood victims.

In addition to material support, the General Superintendent pledged that the church would keep the flood victims in their thoughts and prayers.

Their spiritual support is intended to provide solace and comfort to those who have been affected by this devastating crisis.

Rev. Wengam lauded the efforts of the President and other political leaders for their swift response and willingness to aid those in dire need.

He emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach to crisis management.

Calling for proactive measures, Rev. Wengam advocated the use of science and technology to find sustainable solutions to the recurring issue of flooding during dam spillages.

This forward-thinking approach could help mitigate the impact of future incidents.

On a more positive note, Rev. Wengam announced that Assemblies of God, Ghana, has been selected to host the global gathering of Assemblies of God churches in 2026.

He urged both the government and religious organizations to provide the necessary support as Ghana prepares to welcome the world to Accra.

The Assemblies of God, Ghana, under the leadership of Rev. Stephen Wengam, stands as a beacon of hope and support during this trying time.

Their call for a state of emergency and their tangible efforts to assist flood victims highlight the strength of unity and compassion in the face of adversity.

As the nation grapples with the consequences of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the church’s initiatives inspire us to come together, extend our hand in assistance, and seek innovative solutions for a more resilient future.

