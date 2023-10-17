One person has been reported in an accident on the Assin Fosu-Dunkwa road in the Central region.

The accident involved a taxi with registration number AC-829-18, which was moving from Assin to Fosu-Dunkwa with a female passenger onboard.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Adom News said the driver was speeding and veered off the road.

He rammed into and broke about five crush barriers, causing the vehicle to somersault into a nearby bush, killing the passenger on the spot.

The driver also sustained injuries and was rushed to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

The dead body was also deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

