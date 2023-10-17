Member of Parliament of the Keta constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo’s ‘partisan’ comment after visiting Akosombo Dam spillage victims in the Volta region.

President Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said he would have chosen not to commiserate with the victims because they don’t vote for him.

But as President for all Ghanaians, he is leading the charge irrespective of whether or not they voted for him.

His words have not been well-received by a section of the public, with many describing it as ill-timed given the gravity of the crisis.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the lawmaker said President Akufo-Addo comment was “needless”.

“We know that he doesn’t love us. We’ve been neglected for a long time. Don’t Voltarians pay taxes and levies? He should give us a break. Yesterday was the first time the President came here and he had the guts to make fun of the people. There was no statement to empathize with the people prior to that” he fumed.

Flooding caused by the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate. They are dire need for relief items to make life comfortable.

Government has therefore set up a 13-member committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare to coordinate responses to address the situation.

