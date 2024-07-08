President Akufo-Addo says the three arms of government must work hard to consolidate democratic development in Ghana.

The President insists that, Ghanaians must also not take for granted the democratic growth Ghana has witnessed since 1993 when the fourth republic was birthed.

Speaking during a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who presented the commemorative trophy to him, President Akufo-Addo said we must work together to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He further commended the Parliament of Ghana for launching the “Democracy Cup” competition as part of the celebrations marking 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

“I am excited about this special and excellent initiative because it will deepen and entrench the culture of democracy in our country,” the President said.

“I fully support this initiative and pledge my ongoing support for its continuation and I hope it will remain a fixture for years to come.

“A football match to celebrate 30 years of parliamentary democracy will provide an opportunity to bring the youth closer to the workings of Parliament and instill in them the principles of democracy,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, used the platform to appeal to the Ghanaian populace to prioritize peace ahead of the 2024 election.

“The objective of the Democracy Cup is to leverage sports, particularly football, as a platform to involve our teeming youth in the 30th anniversary celebration and to get them to understand what this whole democracy is about.

“We want to use the opportunity to preach peace, and unity among the youth as the nation heads towards the election in December,” he added.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are set to face off in the inaugural Democracy Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17th.

There would also be a special curtain raiser between ex-Black Stars players and Members of Parliament.

Attendees at the event included Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante, Clerk to Parliament Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Deputy Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, Minority Chief Whip Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Coordinating Director of the Public Affairs Subdivision Madam Kate Addo, Mr. David Damoah, Director of Media Relations and other top officials from both the Presidency and Parliament.