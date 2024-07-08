Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has pledged to set up a commission of enquiry to investigate what he describes as the “looting of lands” belonging to the Ga Dangbe people.

Mr Mahama made the promise during a campaign in the La Dadekotopon constituency of Accra on Saturday.

According to him, the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not treated the La Dadekotopon constituency fairly at all.

Since the NPP came to power in 2017, Mr Mahama lamented, “nothing has happened in the La Dadekotopon area except the stealing of the lands of the La people.”

“Because I live in this constituency, I know the problems that you face, ”saying “I will set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the looting of Ga-Adangbe lands,” he said.

Mr Mahama also announced plans to officially launch his campaign by the end of July 2024.

“Before the end of this month, we’re going to launch the campaign, and once we launch the campaign, we’re going to come in our full political regalia, to come and talk to the people of La. I know that there are many things on your chest, and I can assure you that, we will see what we can do to make sure that we resolve all the issues you face” he added.

