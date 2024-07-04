The Minister of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Adjei Mensah Korsah, has warned all individuals and groups who have encroached on lands to stay off, stating that structures springing up on those lands will soon be demolished.

The Minister indicated this while answering questions on the alleged takeover of Parks and Gardens lands in Accra, Wa, and other parts of the country.

This was after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, asked the Minister about the measures the Ministry was employing to protect those lands.

Regarding the Accra Parks and Gardens, the Minister revealed that the land in question shows no indication of private acquisition therefore, the Ministry will ensure all public lands encroached upon will be reclaimed.

However, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed concern over the apparent takeover of state lands and called for action.

He revealed that, individuals are obtaining various kinds of lawsuits to gain access to public lands.

