The Majority Caucus in Parliament has expressed concern over the Minority Caucus’ decision to boycott the vetting of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry designate.

The Majority describes the Minority’s absence from the vetting process as regrettable.

They emphasized the need for uninterrupted governance, especially given the current national challenges.

In a statement, the Majority highlighted the government’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to national development, which requires the involvement of all sectors of society.

While acknowledging the government’s achievements, the Majority also recognized the ongoing difficulties facing the nation, stressing that these challenges underscore the importance of continuous governance.

“Our compatriots nationwide will not view this august House charitably should we enable an interruption in governance merely on account of pending elections. In soccer, important goals are scored both in regular and injury time. Every moment counts,” the statement read.

The Majority Caucus expressed hope that the Minority would reconsider their stance and act in the nation’s best interest, allowing the vetting process to move forward.

They emphasized their commitment to maintaining a collaborative spirit in their interactions within the House.

