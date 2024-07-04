Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif for “pussyfooting” over the expenditure for the 2023 African Games held in Ghana.

Ussif presented a report on Tuesday, June 25, for the continental event hosted by Ghana in March without the financial details.

The minority were concerned as a result and demanded “full accounting”.

They claim the Sports Ministry has overspent including $48m on “operational expenses.

“I took on the Sports Minister when he came to present what was just pros about how many medals we have won and all of that, that is not what Parliament is established for, we are the keepers of the purse,” he told JoyNews’ Benjamin Akakpo on the AM show.

“We are not going to allow the Sports Minister to get away with this. We asked the ranking member of the Sports Committee to file an urgent question, he’s file that question, Sports Minister is pussyfooting.”

“This the first time a Sports Minister in our Ghanaian Parliament has presented a report on a tournament without the financials. He just came to waste our time.”

Ghana won 69 medals at the competition, which was hosted on home soil for the first time in the country’s history.

