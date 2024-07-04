A US federal judge has denied prosecutors’ request to prevent rapper BG, known for his 1990s hit “Bling Bling,” from creating music that might “promote and glorify future gun violence and murder.”

The judge cited concerns that such a ban could violate his constitutional right to free speech.

However, BG, whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, must now provide the government with copies of any new songs he writes before they are produced or promoted.

If these lyrics are deemed inconsistent with his rehabilitation goals, prosecutors may seek stricter terms for his supervised release.

This mixed ruling by US District Court Judge Susie Morgan highlights the balance between protecting free speech and ensuring rehabilitation.

The case has sparked discussions about musicians’ rights and the responsibilities of federal authorities overseeing supervised release.

Several prominent musicians, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Coldplay, and Christina Aguilera, have criticized the practice of using rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases, arguing it disproportionately targets Black artistes. Despite this, prosecutors continue to employ this tactic, as seen in Dorsey’s case.

BG came under scrutiny after performing at a concert in Las Vegas alongside fellow rapper Boosie and releasing an album with Grammy nominee Gucci Mane.

Both Boosie (Torence Hatch Jr.) and Gucci Mane (Radric Davis) have prior felony convictions, and individuals on supervised release are typically required to avoid associating with felons without permission.

Prosecutors also claimed Dorsey did not obtain necessary clearance for his performances, which they argued undermined his rehabilitation goals.

They cited lyrics that praised men serving life sentences for multiple murders and drug-related crimes.

Dorsey’s attorneys, Billy Gibbens and David Chesnoff, contended that restricting their client’s lyrical content amounted to “an unconstitutional prior restraint of free speech.”

Judge Morgan acknowledged their argument and declined to impose such a condition.

However, Morgan deemed prosecutors’ concerns over Dorsey’s rehabilitation “legitimate.”

She ordered Dorsey to submit his lyrics to the government before releasing or promoting them. If deemed inconsistent with rehabilitation, prosecutors could modify his supervised release terms.

Morgan also reiterated that Dorsey must not associate with convicted felons without permission and imposed 400 hours of community service.

BG, formerly part of Cash Money Records’ Hot Boys group with Lil Wayne and Juvenile, had significant success in the 1990s. His single “Bling Bling” peaked at No. 36 on the charts in 1999.

Dorsey served a 14-year prison sentence starting in 2012 for illegal gun possession and related charges and began his supervised release in February 2024.

Fans had hoped for a Hot Boys reunion, adding to public interest in Dorsey’s legal battles.

