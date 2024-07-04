The much-anticipated Division One League Super Cup is set to commence on July 29, to August 13, 2024.

This year’s tournament will be hosted for the first time in the Brong Ahafo Region.

A total of eight clubs will participate in this prestigious tournament.

The line-up includes the champions and runners-up from the three Division One League zones, along with the two best third-placed sides across the three zones of the Division One League.

This fourth edition of the tournament continues the GFA’s tradition of rotating the event nationwide, providing various regions the opportunity to showcase their hospitality and love for football.

The inaugural tournament was held in the Greater Accra Region with the second edition in the Eastern Region, and the third in the Ashanti Region.

The primary objective of the Division One League Super Cup is to prepare the zonal champions for their upcoming Premier League experience.

It also serves as a valuable preparatory ground for the other participating sides ahead of the new Division One League season.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded a trophy, medals, and a cash prize, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the event.

Football enthusiasts and supporters can look forward to thrilling matches and a vibrant atmosphere as the best teams from the Division One League compete for glory in the Brong Ahafo football region.