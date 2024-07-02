Manager of Chef Smith, Benny, has refuted rumors that the recent culinary record set by Chef Smith is fake.

The manager confirmed receiving an email from the Guinness World Records (GWR) verifying the record.

Amid circulating doubts about the legitimacy of Chef Smith’s new achievement and the authenticity of the certificate, his manager clarified the situation in an interview on Hitz FM.

He explained that GWR has two types of applications for record verification: regular and premium. Chef Smith applied for the regular option.

“Under the regular application, GWR does not make an immediate public announcement. Instead, they send a confirmation directly to the applicant’s email,” the manager stated. “We have received this confirmation email from GWR.”

The manager assured the public that the record is genuine and urged anyone with doubts to authenticate the record directly with GWR.

It is worthy to note that the record and attempter, Chef Smith is not yet listed on GWR’s official site, casting further doubts whether he applied in the first place.

The current record holder, per GWR’s official website remains Alan Fisher with a record time of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

Further updates are expected as GWR publishes the official record on their site.

Listen to his interview below: