A journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited’s Adom Brands was assaulted while covering the presser for Chef Smith to announce his latest culinary feat.

At the La Palm Royal beach, where the ‘questionable’ official announcement was made of Chef Smith 820-hour Guinness World Record cook-a-thon confirmation, the journalist identified as Thomas Samuel Adjei was manhandled.

While covering a chaos that erupted at the premises between former sponsors and Chef Smith’s management, Thomas revealed he was approached by some military officials to cease filming.

He reports being manhandled, with his phone seized and videos he had taken of the event and other private reportages deleted.

The journalist further revealed he was smacked twice in his occiput during the incident.

Despite the intervention of the hotel’s security and other journalists present, the situation intensified.

Thomas alleged that the military officials who manhandled him had no name tags or identification of being associated with the armed force.

