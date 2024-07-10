It has emerged the Millennium Chef Smith has always had a knack for fame as a latest flyer has revealed he was a pastor.

Known privately as Ebenezer Smith, he was a prophet with Fountain Gate Chapel who also went to different churches to preach.

Other videos online captured him as a dancer, further fueling confusion about his true identity and career.

Prior to being knows as Chef Smith, he bore the name Wigglesworth Smith and also identified himself as a sexologist who specialized in dieting, vaginal health, orgasm and women’s wellbeing.

In one of his social media posts, he wrote, ” Dear Women, as an advocate for women empowerment n motion and a sexologist and a food doctor, my humble appeal to all women is rise up and fight against vagina shaming”.

Ghanaians are still seeking answers to know the true identity of Chef Smith.




