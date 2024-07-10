The Assemblyman for Abeposo electoral area in the Asante Akyem Municipality, Emmanuel Opoku, has allegedly stabbed a young man.

According to Adom News report, the incident occurred after the young man’s brother was beaten.

The victim, Idrisu Ibrahim, stated that one of the attackers, named Niri (who is reportedly his friend and the Assemblyman’s brother), was involved.

Ibrahim went to inquire about the cause when another individual, Kwesi Mintah, slashed his back with a cutlass.

This led to a confrontation, where Ibrahim retaliated with the same cutlass after it fell from Mintah’s hand.

The situation escalated, and Ibrahim was allegedly beaten by a some residents before the Assemblyman allegedly stabbed him in the rib with a cutlass.

Ibrahim managed to seek refuge in a nearby store and was rushed to the health center.

Meanwhile, the Konongo Divisional Police have reportedly arrested the Assemblyman.

