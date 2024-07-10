Political marketing strategist Professor Kobby Mensah has urged Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, to apologize for his recent remarks comparing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Napo’s comments were made during his unveiling as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in Kumasi.

“He should apologize for the Nkrumah comment. If he doesn’t, it will go down in history that he denigrated a global icon like Kwame Nkrumah. It is appalling. If he becomes Vice President, how is he going to handle a meeting celebrating Nkrumah’s legacy?”

Prof. Mensah criticized Napo’s attitude and emotional intelligence, advising him to manage his emotions better.

“He has to keep his emotions in check even when it is overflowing. If he doesn’t work on that, people will criticize him and rightly so.”

The strategist also questioned the NPP’s approach to Napo’s campaign launch.

“The handlers must recognize that the stage given to him was wrong, knowing the kind of personality they are dealing with. They shouldn’t have given him the campaign style of outdooring, knowing that it is his first time. They should have done the UPSA style that was given to Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and Bawumia” he stated.

Prof. Mensah noted that, Napo’s speech lacked clear themes and connection to a broader audience.

“No one can point out the key themes he mentioned in his speech. It seemed like he was talking just to the people present. He could not connect to bases in another region. I don’t think he will even get up to 75% of the votes in the Ashanti Region,” he added.

