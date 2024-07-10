The Ministry of Works and Housing has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing numerous stalled affordable housing projects across the country.

The sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the government is partnering with private developers to finalize these projects.

During an inspection of a housing project in Adenta, Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said government will ensure that the resources invested in these affordable housing projects are not wasted.

“I’m sure you have followed the point we have made not to leave projects abandoned. And so, we are going through an exercise that seeks to ensure that many of these projects that are described as abandoned projects, we can resume work and finish them.

“We have made progress on the Saglemi Housing project, I also mentioned that we will be going to Koforidua, where the state housing company once again is picking up on one of those projects, former President J.A Kufuor’s affordable housing project, around Akwadum, they have made progress, and they will be resuming work shortly” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added.

