Star Assurance Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HOPE for Little Lives, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing pediatric surgeries to children in underserved communities in Ghana.

As part of the MOU, which was signed in Accra, Star Assurance, pledged a contribution of GH¢5.00 for every “Star Motor Third Party Xtra policy” sold to support Hope for Little Lives. Through this partnership, Star Assurance aims to enhance the health and well-being of vulnerable children by ensuring they receive the critical medical attention they need for a brighter future.

“We are thrilled to partner with HOPE for Little Lives in this meaningful initiative,” said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star Assurance, Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah.

“At Star Assurance, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and this partnership allows us to directly impact the lives of children in need. By choosing Star Motor Third Party Xtra, our customers will not only be protecting their vehicles but also contributing to a healthier future for Ghanaian children,” she mentioned

The Star Motor Third Party Xtra Policy is an enhanced third-party insurance policy that provides cover for the vehicle’s windscreen, driving mirror, rearview mirror, and all other glass components.

Dr. Maame Tekyiwa Botchway, Founder and Executive Director of HOPE for Little Lives, expressed her gratitude for Star Assurance’s support.

“This partnership will be instrumental in allowing us to provide life-changing surgeries to children who wouldn’t otherwise have access to this critical care,” she said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Star Assurance for their commitment to the well-being of children in Ghana,” Dr. Botchway added.

The signing ceremony marked a significant step forward in Star Assurance’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. The collaboration with HOPE for Little Lives highlights the company’s dedication to supporting the health and well-being of Ghanaian communities.