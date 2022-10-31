Star Assurance Company Ltd., one of Ghana’s leading insurance providers, has been named the Insurance Company of The Year 2021 (General) by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at the 33rd Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The CIMG, through its Selection Committee and Governing Council considered several key criteria such as Marketing Innovation, Customer Care Schemes, Technological Innovation, Market Place Success, Market Share and Market Growth to finally settle on award winners. Other criteria include Contribution to National Development, Enhanced Services, Social Impact and Public Image etc

In a citation that accompanied the award, Star Assurance was commended by the CIMG for having made services “that hitherto, were stressful to access, easily accessible in real time to the customer, thus creating convenience.”

Commenting on the award, CEO of Star Assurance, Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah said: “We are truly honoured by winning this prestigious award. It gives us great pleasure to provide our valued customers the best user experience through quality products and services. This has always been our objective. I would like to assure both our existing and potential customers that we will continue to use technology to provide best-in-class solutions and products that bring great value and unparalleled user experiences at every point of their engagement with us.”



“We strive to provide innovative products and services to mitigate the challenges posed by the economy for most businesses, and we will keep pace, bringing the relevant and beneficial insurance products to the insuring public,” she added.

Background

Star Assurance Company Limited popularly known as “Star Assurance” by the insuring public, a member of the Star Assurance Group, is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance businesses in Ghana. It has branch offices and retail outlets across the length and breadth of Ghana, ensuring that its products are brought to the doorstep of all.