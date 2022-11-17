Star Assurance Ltd, 2021 CIMG Insurance Company of the Year (General), has launched a re-packaged product, HomeOwners Xtra, with a range of benefits under one plan including a free life insurance cover.

The enhanced product offers separate cover for buildings and the personal belongings of homeowners and tenants alike and represents an all-embracing insurance cover.

According to the insurance company, once the sum insured for a building is over GHȼ250,000, the policy holder automatically benefits from a free life insurance cover underwritten by StarLife Assurance Ltd, a member of the Star Assurance Group Ltd, while in the case of the contents or personal belongings – televisions, air-conditioners, fridges, microwaves, etc – the policy holder benefits from a free life insurance cover when the sum insured exceeds GHȼ50,000.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce this product, HomeOwners Xtra in collaboration with StarLife Assurance. We believe that people are passionate about their homes and also concerned about their safety and health, hence the introduction of this product to meet that need,” says Mr. Michael Adomako, head of Product Development & Innovation at Star Assurance.

Mr. Adomako said, “the re-packaged product is a testament to the commitment of Star Assurance to its customers and the general insuring public. We continue to do our best to ensure that we meet and exceed our customers’ expectations through innovation and technology by continuously bringing to the market products that respond to the real needs of our customers.”

