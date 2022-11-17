A former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs an Ashanti Region flagbearer to win the 2024 general election.

He said the party over the years has picked its Presidential candidate from most of the regions except Ashanti and Eastern.

Kojo Bonsu has announced his intention to contest as flagbearer in the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.

He stated that the NDC must work towards marketing a new flagbearer for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said the NDC’s bane over the years has been the votes from the Ashanti Region and he is the best person to curb that.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Badwam on Adom TV, Mr Bonsu said he being an Ashanti can help the party turn the tide on its struggles electorally in the region.

“If I become the flagbearer of the party, the NDC will secure a lot of votes in the Ashanti Region. This means I will break the monopoly and split the votes NPP secures in the region. Even today, the market women at Central Market and Kejetia Market are all supporting my presidential bid. The women have said that if I become the leader of the party, they will all vote for me.”

He furthered that when given the nod he will distribute the national resources to reach every region but not concentrate on one region.

The businessman was quick to add that his contest does not mean his former boss, John Dramani Mahama, was incompetent, thus, needs a change but believes the party is heading to a crucial election and needs a candidate who can help win more votes from the Ashanti Region.