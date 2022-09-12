The Star Assurance Group, group company of StarLife Assurance Limited and Star Assurance Limited, in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) recently organised a blood donation drive in Accra as part of an annual campaign championed by the NIC – for industry players to give back to society.

The exercise, which was held at the Head Office of StarLife Assurance, witnessed management and staff of the Star Assurance Group donating blood to save lives.

Commenting on the exercise, Boatemaa Baffour-Awuah, CEO, Star Assurance Limited said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the NIC for this blood donation drive, and we look forward to setting up more donation sites at selected branches across the country for future campaigns. Blood donation is a healthy practice and with increasing awareness, we can help people in need, which is in line with the values of the Star Assurance Group.

“There is the need to encourage blood donations by voluntary donors to ensure sufficiency in safe blood needed for emergency situations. I also want to thank staff of the Star Assurance Group for availing themselves to save lives through this exercise,” she added.

Madam Sophia Blankson, Principal Blood Donor Recruitment Officer, of the National Blood Service stated: “We are thankful to the management and staff of the Star Assurance Group for fully embracing and driving this initiative of the NIC which is in its second year.

“We wish to express our special commendation to the CEOs of Star Assurance and StarLife for demonstrating exemplary leadership by fully participating in this exercise and being amongst the first to donate blood.”

According to the National Blood Service of Ghana, units of blood collected increased from 156,453 in 2020 to 173,938 in 2021, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is anticipated that the efforts of organisations such the Star Assurance Group would help exceed the units of blood collected in 2021.