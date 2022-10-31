Goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars, Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson says the goalkeeping department is safe ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars’ goalkeeping department has been a major concern in recent times due to inconsistencies.

Jojo Wollacott seems to have grabbed the number one spot, with Richard Ofori, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi being his deputies.

With 20 days to the start of the Mundial in Qatar, Kingson was optimistic that any goalkeeper selected for the tournament would live up to the task.

“The goalkeepers we have now have confidence, and you can see that from the recent games we have played,” he told GNA.

“They want to do something for the nation, and for me, that department is safe. Anybody who gets the chance to be in the post will give off their maximum best.”

Kingson disclosed that he was closely working with other technical team members to ensure that the best goalkeepers are selected for the tournament.

The former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper stressed the need for Ghanaians to come together and rally support for the Black Stars, believing that it could do the magic and help the team to excel in this year’s World Cup.

“I want Ghanaians to come together to support the Black Stars with all our energy because it is our own no matter what,” he added.

Kingson was confident the Black Stars could surpass the quarter-final stage, a berth he was part of in 2010.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before heading to Qatar on November 19.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.