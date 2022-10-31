The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is empty.

According to the veteran politician, the President carries no substance.

He said this is a view he had formed of President Akufo-Addo long before he became the President of the country.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the NDC National Chairman hopeful said President Akufo-Addo has nothing better to offer Ghanaians in these turbulent times.

“I have always insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo is empty. I formed this opinion many years ago as an NDC Parliamentarian.

“He was representing the NPP in Parliament. Listen critically to him, and you will know he is full of smoke. Nothing beyond the smoke,” he said.

Mr Nketia also accused the President of being arrogant and not heeding advice.

Asiedu Nketiah’s Facebook post

According to General Mosquito, President Akufo-Addo should have taken a cue from his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama’s lecture on Thursday, October 27.

“President Mahama set the right tone in his brilliant address, with solutions and proposals, at the UPSA for Akufo-Addo to learn from.

“But arrogance and lack of capacity deprived him of the opportunity to drink from his predecessor’s fountain of wisdom,” he added.