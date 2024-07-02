DJ Mensah, the official disc jockey for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has disclosed that the musician has been billed to perform at the 2024 Olympics in France.

DJ Mensah made this statement in an interview on Asaase Radio while he was detailing some activities lined up for him in the year.

“With me and Sarkodie, we have some few shows. We haven’t announced it yet but we are playing at the Olympics opening somewhere in August and also there is an event that we have to attend in the US. And I have another show Ghana Fest in Canada which is just like Ghana Party in the Park,” he said.

Meanwhile, DJ Mensah has posted on X that Sarkodie’s performance will not happen during the opening ceremony like he said in the interview but at an event that will be held during the period.

“Let me clarify this before I’m misinterpreted: There “MIGHT” be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it’s *NOT” during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating,” he wrote.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France while closing ceremony is slated for August 11, 2024.

The proceedings for the opening ceremony of the Olympics will include an artistic programme showcasing the culture of the host country and city, the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

Sarkodie is one of Ghana’s topmost artistes with an international appeal and relevance.

Known for his electrifying stagecraft, Sarkodie’s performance at the Olympics will be etched in the annals of Ghanaian entertainment and pop culture history as a milestone in his career.

The ‘Highest’ rapper is one of the few Ghanaian rappers who keeps making a great impression on the global music stage.

His recent feature on the 2024 Hennessy Africa Cypher has brought some more lustre to his artistry and pedigree in the music industry.