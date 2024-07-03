Popular Nigerian singer Davido has made headlines again, this time for a generous gesture towards his longtime friend and business associate, Deekay DMW.

In a heartwarming display of friendship and appreciation, Davido gifted Deekay a brand-new Prado car.

Deekay DMW announced the exciting news on his Instagram, sharing a series of photos posing beside his new ride.

He expressed his gratitude to Davido, calling him his “twin and idol,” and thanked him for the lavish gift.

“Ain’t nobody Realer … my twin and idolo just got me a 4wheeler & … now that’s #Motion @davido. Thanks for all u do and hv a happy married life,” Deekay captioned his post.

Davido responded simply, “Enjoy,” reflecting the casual but deep bond the two share.

This generous act highlights Davido’s reputation not only as a successful musician but also as a loyal friend who values and supports those close to him.