Reality TV star Kiddwaya has issued a strong warning to affluent Nigerians following his second robbery incident at his villa in Ibiza, Spain.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, Kiddwaya shared his harrowing experience, which occurred early in the morning around 3am.

He revealed that a set of thieves who broke into their apartment, made off with wristwatches, €70,000 euros, Birkin bags, and other valuables.

Kiddwaya, who previously faced a similar incident in 2022, recounted that the latest robbery looks more targeted.

According to his account, these robberies are often sophisticated operations involving a network of individuals, including cleaners, drivers, and sometimes even local police.

In his video message, Kiddwaya emphasized the need for heightened security measures for affluent travelers, particularly those staying in villas across Europe.

He advised taking several precautions to mitigate the risk of such incidents, including ensuring bouncers are present day and night to guard the property, being vigilant about the backgrounds and trustworthiness of maids and other staff members, and opting for private transportation over public taxis to reduce exposure to potential threats.