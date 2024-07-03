The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has called on the King and Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, at his residence in Accra.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other staff of the Embassy.

The two discussed issues of mutual concern and importance, such as human rights, inter-ethnic coexistence, the maltreatment of alleged witchcraft suspects, and peacebuilding in Dagbon and Northern Ghana at large.

The Ya-Na expressed his profound appreciation to the Ambassador for the work of U.S. Government agencies in Ghana, especially USAID and the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), among others.

He commended USAID for supporting the Dagbon Constitutional Review process, which the Overlord described as a new lease of life for the people of Dagbon.

His Majesty indicated that peacebuilding among all people in Dagbon, including minority tribes in the Kingdom, is a top priority of his agenda as the Ruler of the ancient Kingdom.

He underscored the need for everyone to support his vision of a united Dagbon at peace with itself and its neighbours, in prosperity.

Ambassador Palmer praised the Overlord for his sterling leadership and efforts, describing him as an example of leadership for African traditional rulers.

She mentioned the need for women and young people to receive greater attention in the Overlord’s development priorities.

Ambassador Palmer was pleased that the Ya-Na emphasized eliminating the banishment of women on alleged witchcraft and the maltreatment of poor and vulnerable people on similar allegations.

She mentioned the readiness of the U.S. Embassy to work with the Office of the Ya-Na to undertake projects and programs that will enhance the capacity of the people of Dagbon and increase information flow to all people in the area to foster development.

Dalun Lana, Tapha Mahamadu III, on behalf of His Majesty the Ya-Na, presented the 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the Ambassador during the meeting.