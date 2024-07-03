Joy News medical stringer, Dr Neta Kris Abiana Parsram, and broadcast journalist Clinton Yeboah were named outstanding media personalities at the 2nd edition of the KNUST Vice Chancellor’s Students’ Excellence Awards (VCSEA).

Dr Neta Parsram, pursuing a postgraduate program in Global and International Health, and Clinton Yeboah, a final-year Media and Communications Studies student, won the gold and silver prizes respectively.

The two Joy News journalists joined 52 other students excelling in academic and non-academic activities at KNUST.

The Vice Chancellor’s Students’ Excellence Awards recognized Neta Kris Abiana Parsram and Clinton Yeboah of the Multimedia Group Limited for their remarkable impact in the media field.

Other students were also awarded for academic excellence, volunteerism, inventions, sports, innovations, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the theme, “Celebrating Achievements Beyond Boundaries: Recognising Students’ Excellence,” the Vice Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, lauded the awardees and inspired them to keep impacting their societies.

Awardees received plaques for their exemplary roles as students and aspiring institution leaders.