The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said there have been consultations within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that the nominee for running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is accepted.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite on Tuesday, July 2, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said that although there were other contenders, they were engaged on the development to get them on board.

He added that the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had also engaged the party’s leadership in the Ashanti Region.

“So there has been consultations to ensure that the party gets around the nominee,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, a general section of the NPP members accepted the nominee.

“Generality of the members accepted the running mate – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. He is one of us,” he said.

He, therefore cautioned against members feeling superior to the other and accept the selected nominee.

His comments come after a member of the National Council of the governing NPP, Andy Appiah-Kubi expressed his disapproval of the running mate candidate submitted by the party’s flagbearer.

According to the Asante Akim North MP, the Energy Minister is not the right choice to partner with the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

But the Majority Leader shares a different opinion on the matter describing the selected candidate as a “bulldozer, hard-working person who knows how to get the work done.”

Asked whether he has been able to whip his member in line about his perception on the Dr Opoku Prempeh, he said: “We can never have a perfect character to lead any organization in the world but once the person is fit for purpose, we must all rally behind him.”

He also mentioned the acceptance of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang by the NDC rank and file, despite initial opposition. Reflecting on his own experience, he noted that those who opposed him as Majority Leader now have a different view due to his approach.

Regarding the council’s acceptance of the nominee, Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed hope that discussions on Thursday would go well.